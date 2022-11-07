KlayUniverse Trading 85.1% Lower This Week (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One KlayUniverse token can now be purchased for $0.0990 or 0.00000478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KlayUniverse has a market capitalization of $5.44 million and approximately $681.00 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded 85.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.29 or 0.00599969 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,474.03 or 0.31251433 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000303 BTC.

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse’s launch date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.09833928 USD and is up 4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,087.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

