KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR traded up $1.30 on Monday, reaching $52.63. 125,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,404,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $80.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average is $50.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -98.41%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.04.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

