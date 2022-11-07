Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 6,244 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 260.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 410.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,823 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after buying an additional 5,438,958 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of PayPal by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $563,522,000 after buying an additional 3,051,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after buying an additional 2,308,557 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.54. 342,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,284,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $230.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

