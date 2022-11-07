Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 552 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,291 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,723,708 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,493 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $157,485,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,335 shares of company stock valued at $13,141,725. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.2 %

CRM stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.42. 144,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,217,885. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.16 and a 200-day moving average of $166.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.04 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a PE ratio of 261.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.76.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.