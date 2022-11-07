Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 403 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,911 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 0.7% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in FedEx by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.84.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.87. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

