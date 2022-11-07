Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $794,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,776 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $941,938,000 after acquiring an additional 93,153 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,236,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $800,336,000 after purchasing an additional 398,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $275.84. The stock had a trading volume of 65,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,611. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $276.67. The firm has a market cap of $202.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.10.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

