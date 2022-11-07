Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Amgen by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 233.6% during the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 23,847 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth $337,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,580,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 153.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.79.

Shares of AMGN traded up $5.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $274.33. 63,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,778. The company has a market cap of $146.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $274.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a return on equity of 293.84% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

