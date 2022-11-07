Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,382 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Target by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Target by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,639 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1.5% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 28,211 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 1.5% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 100,054 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.39. The company had a trading volume of 43,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,707. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.