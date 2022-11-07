Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mastercard by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,182,000 after purchasing an additional 468,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 18.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,752,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,445,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MA stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $319.53. 91,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,561,407. The firm has a market cap of $307.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $309.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.26.

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

