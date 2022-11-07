Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Raised to C$200.00 at ATB Capital

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$212.92.

Kinaxis stock traded up C$0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$142.94. 31,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,131. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$141.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$143.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The company has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 376.16. Kinaxis has a one year low of C$119.48 and a one year high of C$229.98.

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$103.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinaxis will post 2.1099998 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 42,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.13, for a total value of C$6,067,696.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,388,685.81. In related news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 42,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.13, for a total value of C$6,067,696.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,388,685.81. Also, Senior Officer David Peter Kelly sold 1,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.30, for a total transaction of C$290,484.17. Insiders sold 81,965 shares of company stock worth $11,898,265 in the last three months.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

