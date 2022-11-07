Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,108 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.0 %

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.02. The company had a trading volume of 78,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,214,750. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.91. The stock has a market cap of $143.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 6,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $500,471.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,739,557 shares in the company, valued at $138,851,439.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 6,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $500,471.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,739,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,851,439.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,762 shares of company stock worth $16,587,663. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.