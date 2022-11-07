Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,481 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,930 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Intel were worth $11,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 540,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 29,539 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,872 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 14,554 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Stock Up 0.0 %

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

INTC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.21. The company had a trading volume of 507,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,416,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $116.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.70. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.