Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 58,668 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 416,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 58,668 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.9% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Bonness Enterprises Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 86,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Pfizer by 21.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 878,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 153,642 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer Announces Dividend

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.04. The company had a trading volume of 261,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,969,189. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $264.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.