Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 4,631 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,896 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, 626 Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 595 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $6.00 on Monday, hitting $480.41. 35,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,667. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $494.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.92.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

