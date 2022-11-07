Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 5,000 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,265 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Security National Bank grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.52. 196,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,716,532. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.51 and its 200-day moving average is $132.18. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.21.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

