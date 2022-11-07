Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 2,434 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,068,764,000 after acquiring an additional 824,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Tower by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,683 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,213,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,560,871,000 after buying an additional 112,662 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,564,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,397,980,000 after buying an additional 450,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.54. 19,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.53. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $294.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $274.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.47.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.