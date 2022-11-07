Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 1,304 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 20.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.2% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 5.1% in the second quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.79.

Insider Activity at Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,862. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $623,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $364.97. The company had a trading volume of 27,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,088. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $411.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.49. The company has a market cap of $102.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

