Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $5.23 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 108.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563,879 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after buying an additional 8,417,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after buying an additional 2,428,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after buying an additional 2,402,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after buying an additional 1,977,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PM traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.91. 62,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,459,770. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

