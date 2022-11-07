Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $4.43 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.27. 214,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,546,771. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.02. The company has a market cap of $146.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $177.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Activity

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group set a $141.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.96.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.