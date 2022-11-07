Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $3.26 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 25.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 386,287 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $59,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 24,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,762 shares of company stock valued at $16,587,663. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.04. The stock had a trading volume of 100,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,214,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

