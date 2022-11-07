Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.10. 57,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,204,271. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.35 and a 200 day moving average of $170.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $183.58. The company has a market capitalization of $246.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

