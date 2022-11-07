Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 8,492 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.24.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.33. The company had a trading volume of 375,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,703,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $179.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

