Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 7,627 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,821 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT traded up $1.01 on Monday, reaching $99.08. 115,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,658,253. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $172.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.27. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

