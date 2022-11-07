Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $6.38 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,220 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 182,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 8.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Mondelez International by 6.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 373,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,183,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in Mondelez International by 92.8% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 651,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 313,430 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.02. The stock had a trading volume of 88,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,730,044. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mondelez International Profile

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

