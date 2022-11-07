Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 42,801 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,801 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.1% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 53,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 13,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,869 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.86.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.3 %

XOM traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.72. 318,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,582,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.55. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $468.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.