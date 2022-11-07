Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 12,815 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,166 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in NIKE were worth $9,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,079,000 after purchasing an additional 35,439 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,667 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.96.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,546,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $177.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.57 and a 200 day moving average of $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

