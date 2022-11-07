Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 6,809 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,577 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 20.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,776,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,816,000 after purchasing an additional 638,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.10. 37,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,277. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.51 and a 200 day moving average of $185.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $228.26. The company has a market cap of $139.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

