Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 11,290 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,125 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.21.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.86. 162,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,716,532. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $120.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

