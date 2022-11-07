Kava Self Reported Market Cap Hits $435.82 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $435.82 million and $22.92 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00006639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00089412 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00070021 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002116 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00014994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00024916 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000287 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001356 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 316,128,061 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,123,663 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

