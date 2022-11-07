K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Trading Up 22.2%

K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 331,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 102,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

K9 Gold Stock Up 33.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$4.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10.

About K9 Gold

(Get Rating)

K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests. It holds 100% interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project consisting of 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the Grand Falls province of Newfoundland. The company also owns interests in the Desert Eagle project comprising 97 lode claims covering an area of 2,004 acres located in Garfield County, Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K9 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K9 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.