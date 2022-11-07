Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a GBX 2,200 Price Target at UBS Group

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) received a GBX 2,200 ($25.44) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,088 ($12.58) to GBX 1,248 ($14.43) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 4,240 ($49.02) to GBX 3,620 ($41.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,900 ($45.09) to GBX 3,300 ($38.15) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,490 ($17.23) to GBX 1,450 ($16.76) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock traded up GBX 44.20 ($0.51) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,792.40 ($20.72). 105,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,558. The stock has a market cap of £3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,397.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,526.06. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of GBX 1,054.80 ($12.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,436 ($62.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

