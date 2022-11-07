JUNO (JUNO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $189.92 Million

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One JUNO coin can now be bought for $3.01 or 0.00014504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JUNO has a market cap of $189.92 million and approximately $594,482.00 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JUNO has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.29 or 0.00599969 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,474.03 or 0.31251433 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000303 BTC.

JUNO Profile

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 63,199,006 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

