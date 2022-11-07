JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Price Target to GBX 3,440

Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,655 ($42.26) to GBX 3,440 ($39.77) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.40% from the stock’s current price.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of LON SKG opened at GBX 3,007 ($34.77) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46. The stock has a market cap of £7.82 billion and a PE ratio of 966.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,769.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,932.20. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,415 ($27.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,198 ($48.54).

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

