JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Drive Shack (LON:DS) Price Target to GBX 350

Drive Shack (LON:DS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 388 ($4.49) to GBX 350 ($4.05) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 415 ($4.80) price target on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Drive Shack Stock Performance

About Drive Shack

(Get Rating)

Read More

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.