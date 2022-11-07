JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Price Target to GBX 475

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 510 ($5.90) to GBX 475 ($5.49) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 72.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 358 ($4.14) to GBX 325 ($3.76) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 384.75 ($4.45).

Shares of LON BAB traded up GBX 6.40 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 275.60 ($3.19). The company had a trading volume of 2,505,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,872. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.80. The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 861.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 297.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 316.71. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of GBX 262.20 ($3.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 371.40 ($4.29).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

