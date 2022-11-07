JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target to GBX 403

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 370 ($4.28) to GBX 403 ($4.66) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TRN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.29) to GBX 350 ($4.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.32) price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 435 ($5.03) to GBX 470 ($5.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 392.60 ($4.54).

Trainline Stock Performance

LON TRN traded down GBX 13.20 ($0.15) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 309.80 ($3.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,705. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 329.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 328.32. Trainline has a 12 month low of GBX 147.37 ($1.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 416.69 ($4.82). The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.00.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

