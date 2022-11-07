JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Price Target to €6.90

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €6.70 ($6.70) to €6.90 ($6.90) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BBVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($6.70) to €7.00 ($7.00) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.20) to €5.50 ($5.50) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.65) to €6.60 ($6.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.30) to €5.80 ($5.80) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.48.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

BBVA stock opened at $5.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.