JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Price Target to €32.00

Nov 7th, 2022

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHYGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €30.00 ($30.00) to €32.00 ($32.00) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AXAHY. UBS Group raised shares of AXA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AXA from €26.00 ($26.00) to €27.00 ($27.00) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AXA from €29.00 ($29.00) to €30.50 ($30.50) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

AXA Stock Performance

AXAHY stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.82. 72,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,901. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95. AXA has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $33.20.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

