JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Price Target to €3.50

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.25 ($3.25) to €3.50 ($3.50) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAIXY. Societe Generale increased their price target on CaixaBank from €4.00 ($4.00) to €4.10 ($4.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on CaixaBank from €4.35 ($4.35) to €4.00 ($4.00) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CaixaBank from €3.90 ($3.90) to €4.20 ($4.20) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on CaixaBank from €4.10 ($4.10) to €4.25 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CaixaBank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.96.

CaixaBank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIXY traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.05. 259,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,571. CaixaBank has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

