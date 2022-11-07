Joystick Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $122.11 Million (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a total market cap of $122.11 million and approximately $180,696.00 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00002923 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,884.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007592 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005852 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019709 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00039324 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00047342 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00023044 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004739 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00249726 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.59900857 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $178,715.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

