Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.00.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,539,394. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $495.42. 12,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,440. The company has a market cap of $194.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $525.61 and its 200-day moving average is $544.03.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

