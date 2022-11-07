Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,426,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,913 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $284,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 216.0% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,437. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.49. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $123.45.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

