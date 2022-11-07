Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $11.07 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medtronic Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

MDT stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.50. The stock had a trading volume of 80,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,992,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $79.44 and a twelve month high of $123.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.95.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

