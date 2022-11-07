Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,969 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.16% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $46,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,477 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,842 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $111,266,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,523,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,124,000 after acquiring an additional 930,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 364.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 668,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,269,000 after purchasing an additional 524,238 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.78. 50,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,208,598. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.65. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $116.69.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

