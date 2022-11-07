Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 1,444,503 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444,503 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 2.28% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $1,140,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.44. 567,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,202,490. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.93. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

