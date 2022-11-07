Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 129,437 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,928,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,437 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 8.91% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $701,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,504,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,962,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,541,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OEF traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $168.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,469. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $157.57 and a 12-month high of $222.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.31.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.