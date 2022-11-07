Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.00. Johnson Controls International also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.65-$0.67 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on JCI. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 5.7 %

JCI traded up $3.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,783,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,278. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.37.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 24.1% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 15,272 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 523,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,051,000 after buying an additional 17,665 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

