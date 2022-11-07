Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.00. Johnson Controls International also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.65-$0.67 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JCI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,783,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.37. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 63.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

