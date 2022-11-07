J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) PT Raised to GBX 161

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 155 ($1.79) to GBX 161 ($1.86) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the grocer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 26.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.24) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 300 ($3.47) to GBX 210 ($2.43) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 240.20 ($2.78).

SBRY stock traded up GBX 10.20 ($0.12) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 218.90 ($2.53). 3,900,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,142,692. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of GBX 168.70 ($1.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 303.60 ($3.51). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 755.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 192 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 211.08.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Jo Bertram acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £16,720 ($19,331.71).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

