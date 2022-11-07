ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.43.

ITT Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of ITT stock traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,006. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average of $71.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. ITT has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.19 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.26%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. ITT’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Insider Transactions at ITT

In other ITT news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $262,731.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,382,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ITT by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ITT by 1.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in ITT by 4.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 10.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

